These are the priciest ZIP codes in the U.S. in 2021, study finds

by: Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire

ATHERTON, CA – JULY 12: A mansion style home is seen July 12, 2005 in Atherton, California. According to a recent survey, Atherton, a small town in the heart of Silicon Valley has been called the most expensive ZIP Code in the nation. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – U.S. home prices took off in 2021 as buyers competed for a limited number of houses, driving prices skyward in the nation’s most expensive ZIP codes, according to real estate data provider Property Shark.

The report found that, for the first time ever, the top 10 priciest ZIP codes all surpassed $4.4 million when it came to the median home sale price.

The list included ZIP codes from 10 states and California dominated the list of the top 100, taking 70 percent of spots.

Aerial view of wealthy countryside area with luxury villas with swimming pool, surrounded by forest and mountain valley. Ranch Santa Fe. San Diego, California, was the 18th most expensive ZIP code in 2021 USA.

Property Shark found that twice as many ZIP codes in 2021 had a median home sale price over $3 million than in 2020.

The San Francisco Bay Area alone has 47 of the costliest ZIP codes on the list, including the most expensive, Atherton, in San Mateo County (94027). It’s Atherton’s fifth year running at the top of the list, with the average sale price of $7.5 million.

Santa Monica pier pictured on a sunny day. The Southern California city came in 8th in the list of most expensive ZIP codes. (Getty)

Outside of the Golden State, Boston’s 02199 landed in second place. Miami’s 33109 wound up in fifth place thanks to a 66% boost from last year’s median sale price.

Aerial view of South Beach in Miami. Miami Beach took the fifth spot on the list of most expensive ZIP codes with a median sale price of $4,475,000. (Getty)

Notably, New York lost three ZIP codes while Arizona, Florida and Maryland each added one. Maryland also saw the sharpest jump in price for any ZIP code, with Gibson Island (21056) notching a 97% increase.

See the top 50 ZIP codes below:

#Zip CodeLocationCountyState2021 Median Sale Price
194027AthertonSan Mateo CountyCA$7,475,000
202199BostonSuffolk CountyMA$5,500,000
311962SagaponackSuffolk CountyNY$5,000,000
494957RossMarin CountyCA$4,583,000
533109Miami BeachMiami-Dade CountyFL$4,475,000
690210Beverly HillsLos Angeles CountyCA$4,125,000
793108Santa BarbaraSanta Barbara CountyCA$4,103,000
890402Santa MonicaLos Angeles CountyCA$4,058,000
994022Los AltosSanta Clara CountyCA$4,052,000
1098039MedinaKing CountyWA$4,000,000
1194024Los AltosSanta Clara CountyCA$3,856,000
1294301Palo AltoSanta Clara CountyCA$3,800,000
1311976Water MillSuffolk CountyNY$3,745,000
1490742Huntington BeachOrange CountyCA$3,625,000
1592662Newport BeachOrange CountyCA$3,577,000
1694970Stinson BeachMarin CountyCA$3,500,000
1794028Portola ValleySan Mateo CountyCA$3,400,000
1892067Rancho Santa FeSan Diego CountyCA$3,399,000
1992657Newport BeachOrange CountyCA$3,365,000
2092661Newport BeachOrange CountyCA$3,293,000
2190265MalibuLos Angeles CountyCA$3,250,000
2290272Los AngelesLos Angeles CountyCA$3,250,000
2310013New YorkNew York CountyNY$3,212,000
2421056Gibson IslandAnne Arundel CountyMD$3,195,000
2595070SaratogaSanta Clara CountyCA$3,150,000
2610007New YorkNew York CountyNY$3,125,000
2794528DiabloContra Costa CountyCA$3,100,000
2894010Hillsborough/BurlingameSan Mateo CountyCA$3,075,000
2994920Belvedere TiburonMarin CountyCA$3,050,000
3089413GlenbrookDouglas CountyNV$3,000,000
3195030Los GatosSanta Clara CountyCA$2,995,000
3211932BridgehamptonSuffolk CountyNY$2,963,000
3390266Manhattan BeachLos Angeles CountyCA$2,910,000
3494306Palo AltoSanta Clara CountyCA$2,810,000
3593953Pebble BeachMonterey CountyCA$2,750,000
3611975WainscottSuffolk CountyNY$2,750,000
3710282New YorkNew York CountyNY$2,725,000
3892625Corona Del MarOrange CountyCA$2,695,000
3911930AmagansettSuffolk CountyNY$2,645,000
4011959QuogueSuffolk CountyNY$2,593,000
4194025Menlo ParkSan Mateo CountyCA$2,500,000
4294062Redwood CitySan Mateo CountyCA$2,500,000
4389402Crystal BayWashoe CountyNV$2,500,000
4491108San MarinoLos Angeles CountyCA$2,490,000
4592651Laguna BeachOrange CountyCA$2,475,000
4690077Los AngelesLos Angeles County CA$2,460,000
4790212Beverly HillsLos Angeles CountyCA$2,429,000
4894507AlamoContra Costa CountyCA$2,400,000
4995014CupertinoSanta Clara CountyCA$2,310,000
5094123San FranciscoSan Francisco CountyCA$2,307,000

See the full list on the Property Shark website.

