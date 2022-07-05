DALLAS (KDAF) — Fourth of July has come and gone. Hopefully, you were able to have a great holiday weekend. But if you were scratching your head when thinking of things to do, there may be a reason for that.

According to a new study by WalletHub, a number of North Texas cities were named some of the worst cities for recreation.

WalletHub officials looked at 100 of the largest cities in the nation and compared them across more than 40 different metrics that measure the benefits of recreational activities.

Irving and Garland were ranked among the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for recreational activities with Irving ranking in 96th place and Garland ranking in 94th place.

Other North Texas cities include:

Plano – 48th

Fort Worth – 51st

Arlington – 64th

Dallas – 65th

For the full report, visit WalletHub.