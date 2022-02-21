BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – National Eating Disorder Awareness week runs Monday through Sunday, February 27. Shades of Hope Treatment Center in Buffalo Gap wanted to mark the week of awareness differently than it had in the past. One client going through treatment spoke with KTAB/KRBC to tell her story.

Judith “Jody” Anderson, 64, has an inspiring past as a heptathlete living with Anorexia Nervosa.

“I was an athlete for many years. I love running and jumping, and throwing. And I made a living of it,” Anderson said with pride.

Anderson said she’s had her eating disorder since she was 14, and even developed compulsive exercise disorder while in college as an off-season athlete.

While attending California State University, Northridge, Anderson competed in the 1977 Universiade, a multi-sport event for collegiate athletes around the world, Sofia, Bulgaria. There, she won a bronze medal in the long jump event and helped her team win gold in the final.

In 1979, she medaled silver in the pentathlon at the Pan American Games. She competed again at Universiade the same year- placing second in the long jump and running in the 4×100 final, but the USA team had been disqualified.

(U.S. Olympics Committee) 1980 Olympic headshot of Jody Anderson

After continuous hard work, Anderson qualified to compete in the Olympics in 1980, but never got to appear due to the 1980 Summer Olympics boycott, in protest against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

According to her Olympics biography, 1980 was her year of personal bests. She won the Olympic Trials in the long jump and pentathlon.

Anderson went on to qualify for the Olympics again in 1984, but did not finish her Olympic appearance.

“My eating disorder kind of got in the way of me participating more, at a higher level than I wished,” Anderson said. “I wanted to speak… To help people understand how dangerous this disease is, and how deadly it is. It can interrupt your life, and take away some of the most important things in your life- things that you love.”

Anderson bravely spoke about her past abuse with her coach, as many athletes also experience.

“My coach sexually abused me,” Anderson explained. “[He] tried to force me to have sex with him in order to be ‘a perfect athlete.’ He tried to question my abilities… my strength or desire to be a better athlete- an Olympic athlete.”

With more clarity from her time at Shades of Hope, Anderson explained that she’s against the stigma of the weight stigma often seen in athletics. “‘If you are a thinner person, then you’ll be a better athlete.’ That’s what they think, but that’s not true!”

Anderson said when she began to seek help as a young woman, many people didn’t believe her disease.

“They always thought I was crazy… they sent me to a psych hospital,” Anderson said.

She went on to explain the amount of mistreatment she went through at the psych hospital. Anderson told KTAB/KRBC that she was given drugs to help her eat, but it never helped.

“That’s not the way it was. But when I came to Shades of Hope, everything changed,” Anderson said with an instant shift in demeanor from an amount of shame, to contentment.

After many years of being in and out of hospitals and treatment centers, Shades of Hope in Buffalo Gap was recommended to Anderson. Until about four months ago, Anderson had been living in New Orleans, Louisiana since 2001.

“In a hospital setting, you’re one of a hundred or a thousand,” Anderson said with experience. “When is it going to be your turn to get one-on-one support? But at Shades, you’re always going to get help. Whenever you need it; one-on-one. All you need to do is ask.”

Upon her arrival, Executive Director at Shades of Hope, Camela Balcomb, escorted Anderson to the center and got her set up with a safe place to stay.

“We got to the center, we rolled up and I’m looking at it, and it looks like a big house! I said, ‘this is a treatment center,'” Anderson exclaimed in disbelief.

“My primary responsibility at this facility is when we get a call that someone needs help, be it here at Shades or be it somewhere else, I help them get that help,” Balcomb said. “Because they’re the one reaching out. My job is to get them that help.”

With a big gleam and so much love in her eyes, Anderson said Shades of Hope saved her life, and makes her want to continue to work hard and live a life worth living.

Several times, Anderson called Shades of hope ‘homelike.’

Shades of Hope founder, Tennie McCarty, is a widely recognized expert on addiction, and KTAB’s 2020 Remarkable Woman. She made Anderson feel more comfortable speaking in front of a camera, just by being present in the room. Anderson referred to McCarty as a wonderful woman, and worked with her on shame and anger.

“When she [McCarty] puts you to work, you really work out some serious issues. Because that’s what we need,” Anderson said about McCarty with fondness. “We need to get into our hearts, to bring out all the junk that’s in our mind- that’s been in our minds for years, that we haven’t been able to talk about… That we’ve been ashamed and guilty about.”

McCarty’s help and work with Anderson is very evident. It’s clear that she is a strong woman with goals, and without shame of having a disease.

“It [the eating disorder] can afflict anybody at any age,” Anderson iterated. “There’s nothing wrong with getting help. If you’re a black person, brown person- it doesn’t matter. You should get help if you need help.”

While Anderson’s eating disorder is Anorexia Nervosa, Shades of Hope wants to erase the stigma that that is the only eating disorder to worry about. Eating disorders can effect any person of any gender, age, race and background.

The nationally recognized eating disorders, according to Healthline, are as follows:

Anorexia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

Binge eating disorder

Pica

Rumination disorder

Avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID)

Purging disorder

Night eating syndrome

Other specified feeding or eating disorder (OSFED)

According to American Addiction Centers (AAC), eating disorders don’t just stop with the person it’s directly affecting. It bleeds into the rest of the family or loved ones.

“Family members watch with horror while their young and beautiful child who is only at the start of her life, slowly but surely starves herself to death,” Allan Schwartz, LCSW, PH.D. wrote in an AAC article titled Anorexia Impacts the Whole Family.

Balcomb explained how some family members will instantly take the entirety of the blame and that shame becomes too heavy to handle, and some other family members will look at the disease as attention-seeking, shifting all the blame to the person who has the eating disorder.

Part of the healing process of eating disorder recovery at Shades of Hope is involving the family, and helping them get clarity on the disease.

“We are small. We are intimate with our clients and their families. When we get a client, it’s not just the client we’re here to help,” Balcomb explained. “It’s the family and totality that we’re here to help- if the family’s willing to come and do their part of the work, too.”

“African-American people don’t believe in psychiatrists. They don’t believe in taking medication, mental health… They don’t believe in airing out their business. They [my family] think it’s just my personal problem, they’re not supportive in the way I wish they could be,” Anderson said, still with hope.

While her family hasn’t been as supportive as she needs, Anderson said she gets more than enough support at Shades of Hope.

Anderson plans to continue to advocate to young people, and guardians of young people, to get help if they should ever feel shame about their bodies. Balcomb also said she plans to have Anderson tour schools across the Big Country to speak to students about eating disorders.

“All it takes is one little sentence, one little word, one little tweak in that brain for a little kid to think that they need to change their body,” Anderson pressed, directing her words towards families.

Although eating disorders most commonly afflicts teenagers, Anderson wants to tell everyone it’s not too late to get the help you need.

“I just want to really, really emphasize to athletes; that they don’t have to take drugs, they don’t have to sleep with their coaches, they don’t have to be intimidated to do anything with their body that they don’t want to do,” Anderson urged. “Even men- wrestlers, swimmers… Men, too, are dying from anorexia. It’s everybody’s disease. Black, white, Hispanic Everybody can get this disease!”

According to the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA), 28.8 million Americans experience an eating disorder at some point in life, and every 52 minutes, someone dies as a direct result of an eating disorder.

Shades of Hope Treatment Center, which just celebrated its 34th anniversary, is located at 402 Mulberry in Buffalo Gap, treats all addictions and behavioral disorders, and has open availability.

“There’s nothing wrong with having it… It’s just like having cancer, and you would get help if you had cancer,” Anderson added.

If you or someone you care about needs help, visit Shades of Hope’s website here, or call (325) 572-2014.