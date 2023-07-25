MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the new school year starting very soon, the Merkel community put on a two-day clothing drive to help families of Merkel ISD students gather school supplies, clothes and shoes.

Being a mom of four, Brianne is no stranger to the annual back-to-school shopping trips. She told KTAB/KRBC school supplies and clothes have only gotten more expensive as the years have passed.

“With two children in third grade, we’re having to get double of everything,” shared Brianne.

With that double up, Brianne said she’s thankful for community clothing drives that can help meet some of her kids needs.

“Name brand clothes are expensive, so coming from a small town place, it kinda helps out with the name brand clothes kids do want,” Brianne explained. “Being a parent, you’re on the go constantly. So, at the same time, it helps being in the local area and get clothes, and not have to spend an arm and a leg to do so.”

As a mom herself, organizer Katherine Wilson knows how expensive clothes can be. So, she created the clothing drive after cleaning out her daughters closet.

“I was going to make a post to see if anybody was in need, and I had a teacher reach out to me and say, ‘hey, there are several little girls that can benefit from this,'” detailed Wilson.

Now in the drive’s third year, Wilson said she’s seen the event growing larger and larger.

“Thats part of being in a small town. We take care of each other and that’s (clothing drive) a small way we can do that,” Wilson added.

Left over clothes were promised to be donated to local charities and schools, according to Wilson. Merkel ISD begins its fall semester Monday, August 7.