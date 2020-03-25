Third COVID-19 case confirmed in Brown County, origin of contraction unknown

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Brown County, and it’s unknown where the patient contracted the virus.

Officials at the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department confirmed a male in his 50s, who is currently self-quarantined, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He had no known contact with Brown County’s other two COVID-19 patients and has not traveled internationally.

He did, however, recently travel out of the state.

“The epidemiologist at the Health Department is currently investigating the case and will release additional information as available,” according to a press release.

There are now 5 total cases of COVID-19 in the Big Country – three in Brown County and two in Eastland County.

As of Wednesday morning, Abilene has not been able to confirm any positive cases.

BigCountryHomepage will continue to provide updates on the novel coronavirus in the Big Country. Check back for the latest information.

Latest Posts: