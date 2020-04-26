Thirty-six Abilene Fire Department members self-isolating with COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department reports thirty-six of its members have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus during the past seventy-two hours.

According to a press release, seven additional members of the department are in self-quarantine awaiting test results.

The City of Abilene says many, if not most infected individuals are experiencing mild to no symptoms, which will hopefully translate to a speedy recovery process. “City and AFD administration have prioritized the health of our firefighters and their families and will continue to monitor their conditions and needs.”

The AFD is implementing its COVID-19 response plan which contains measures for dealing with multiple positive cases within the fire department while maintaining operational readiness.

“At this time, we are confident in our abilities to meet the needs of the public and to do so in a manner that protects both AFD members and the citizens of Abilene,” said the city of Abilene in a press release.

Firefighters who tested positive, or are awaiting test results will not respond to calls within the community until cleared by our local health authority.