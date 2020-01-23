‘This is a shootout:’ Abilene man indicted for robbing store with pellet gun

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man was indicted Thursday on robbery and tampering with evidence charges stemming from a July 2018 incident.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Keelin Latrell Woodards was indicted for his role in a robbery at a 7-Eleven on North Clack Street.

The documents state that after he and a female accomplice entered the store, Woodards pointed a pistol at the clerk and said, “This is a shootout.”

Woodards then reportedly jumped over the counter and took money from the register while the store clerk opened the safe. Woodards then grabbed two cartons of cigarettes and the pair left the store, according to the documents.

During an interview, the female accomplice admitted to the robbery, and Woodards later told police he was involved in the crime and that the gun he used was a pellet gun, the documents state.

Woodards reportedly then took police to several dumpsters and showed them where he’d thrown away evidence.

According to the documents, police recovered a wig, pellet gun, and carton of cigarettes from two dumpsters.