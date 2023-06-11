ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Here at KTAB/KRBC, we are always on the lookout for the most talented people in broadcasting. Just a couple days ago, we may have found a future meteorologist in 5-year-old Dottie Wilgus.

During a recent family trip to Abilene, Dottie stopped by the station to chat and practice her skills in meteorology.

When asked why she wanted to become a meteorologist, her answer was simple and straight to the point.

“Because I like going out in storms,” Dottie shared.

According to Dottie’s mother Katy Wilgus, watching a rainstorm is what began young Dottie’s fascination with the weather.

“I would say about a year ago that there was a storm rolling in Weatherford. We took our kids to the stop sign and sat down. They watched it roll in and their dad was the cool one who ran around in the backyard in the rainstorm. I think that’s what clicked for her that weather is cool,” Wilgus recalled.

Dottie’s recent birthday celebration didn’t just include candles and cake, but a good game of twister. Keeping the popular game in mind, Dottie’s interest in weather has funneled from one element of weather to another, especially when it comes to twisters.

“I like that they spin around like a ballerina,” Dottie said.

Dottie also added that she gets all her weather forecasts from mom’s phone and loves briefing the family about the weather first thing in the morning.

She said she loves to tell people about the weather and when asked why, she said, “Because they might think that it’s cool.”

All in all, Dottie’s family is curious to see what the forecast looks like when it comes to her love for weather.

“Seriously people have been so kind to invest in her, give her books about weather, along with station visits. Things like that will make it hit home for her I think,” Wilgus expressed.

By the looks of things, she already has a nickname and a tagout that’s TV gold – “This is Doppler Dottie signing off.”