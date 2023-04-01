ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The life of 55-year-old David Robinson completely changed when he was diagnosed with Spinal Demyelination in February 2023. A diagnosis that left him paralyzed and unable to move.

He became a patient at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Abilene to regain his independence. A month later, he completed his rehabilitation and began to walk again. Robinson said although he still has a long road to recovery, he is proud of the small steps he is able to take now.

“Wow this is really like a miracle that I got this far, and I would stay here a little bit longer, but they’ve given me everything I need to succeed,” expressed Robinson.

However, the journey didn’t come easy. Robinson said some days during his therapy sessions he felt discouraged, but seeing other patients progress and the support from his therapists kept him going.

“I’m still taking baby steps and I’ve got a walker. But I couldn’t even walk when I first got here. I couldn’t even roll over in bed. And now that little gym back there I walked around it three times,” explained Robinson.

Robinson’s parents Diane and Dwight Robinson said they supported their son by working as his caretaker. They shared that although they are in their 70s, they never stop being a parent. Dwight said David had support from his entire family, adding the best thing a family should do if they are in a similar situation is to have patience.

“We got a big family… at least 15 every Sunday at our house…. patience is the key to everything,” said Dwight Robinson.

Robinson said his therapists changed his life and will forever be grateful to them. He added that he had the best care and support from staff, but now he will continue his recovery and spend time with his family.