ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Parks and Wildlife stocked Cal Young Park Lake with rainbow trout in an effort to encourage community fishing and make fishing more accessible locally. The City of Abilene also kicked off the ‘Get Hooked’ Trout Fest, a competition where fishermen compete in a variety of categories.

A mother and daughter duo wanted to get a head start on the competition, so they headed to Cal Young to enjoy each other’s company and to catch some trout. The mother, Mary Bowman, has been fishing for as long as she can remember.

“I’ve been fishing since I was five and my dad taught me,” Bowman recalled.

For her, fishing is about spending time in the sun and with family, which is why she is taught her daughter Renae Shore how to fish, just like her dad taught her.

“This is the best thing to do. To get your family out and away from like the TV. You know get them away from electronics and enjoy the outdoors you know,” added Bowman.

Renae Shore shared that she loves fishing so much, she brought her work to Cal Young.

“I’m actually working while I fish. Since I work from home, I can take it anywhere I want to go,” Shore explained.

Just like many anglers, Shore’s favorite part about fishing is reeling in a catch. She is eager to teach her seven-year-old daughter what she learned from her mother and pass that knowledge to the next generation.

Click here to see fishing guidelines for Lake Abilene.