ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On April 15, 2012, a car carrying six teens crashed just off FM 600 when the driver, 17-year-old Eliseo Garza was reportedly intoxicated and lost control and crashed the car into a tree. Two young girls, 12-year-old Breanna Camacho and her cousin, 13-year-old Elexus Flores died in the crash.

“Some of the nurses told me that it was like a scene from a horror film,” says Breanna’s father, Rocky Flores.

He says he remembers that night as if it was yesterday. He was sitting by his daughter’s bedside as he learned that his niece Elexus died following an intensive surgery.

“It was fit that they, I guess, had to be gone together,” Flores says.

The night after the accident, Breanna suffered a brain aneurysm while in hospital care. After doctors informed them that nothing more could be done, her family decided to have life support removed, allowing her to die peacefully.

It’s a moment Flores still remembers in vivid detail.

“3:23 exactly, the 16th, my daughter took her last breath while surrounded by family,” Flores says.

Garza was given 10 years for each life, a sentence that still doesn’t sit right with Flores. So much so that when Garza became eligible for parole this month, Flores went before the board to plead his case in hopes that parole would be denied, which it was.

“20 years for 2 lives? It’s not enough. So do I feel remorse for the gentleman staying in there three more years? No. I will continue to fight every day of my life until he serves all his 20 years,” says Flores.

It’s a battle he wages in mourning and in memory of his niece and daughter, now the namesake of the BreLex Memorial Foundation, founded by Flores in 2013. They offer scholarships and school supplies to Abilene and Cooper High students each year.

“It’s really nothing huge, but it’s something we can do to help the community. Because when the funeral came we were not prepared, but this community, Abilene stepped up,” says Flores.

Every now and then Flores returns to the scene of the crash to reflect on that night and talk to his daughter.

“I ask her for forgiveness for the simple fact that I was not there to help her. This is where my daughter probably screamed for me, probably screamed for her mother,” Flores says.

It’s a haunting thought that pushes him to cherish the moments he has with family and encourage others to do the same.

“Love your kids, hold your kids, because tomorrow is not promised to anybody and I know that for a fact. And of course if you’re going to drink, have a designated driver, because it might be more than just yourself that you hurt,” says Flores.