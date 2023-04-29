ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman is now able to get in and out of her home with ease because of a local non-profit providing developmental relief to children, the elderly and the disabled.

The Hardin-Simmons volleyball team partnered with the non-profit ‘Boots on the Ground’ to build a ramp outside of Mary Wheeler’s home.

Wheeler recently had hip surgery and has had trouble getting in and out of her home. Through this ramp they built for her completely free of cost, she said this burden has now been lifted for her.

“My husband had to rig up the steps so I can get out with handles. Now, ‘Boots on the Ground’ has made me a ramp,” said Wheeler. “I wasn’t able to get out. This means my freedom.”

This non-profit has now built more than 500 ramps for those in need. Visit Boots on the Ground’s Facebook page to learn more about this organization.