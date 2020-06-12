Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson Elementary alumni weighing in on petition to rename schools with Confederate ties

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – Like most of us, Brody Ratto said the Pledge of Allegiance every day in elementary school. He’s always been proud of his elementary alma mater he said.

“When I was littler, I just thought it meant Stonewall Jackson because it has stone walls,” he said.

“But as I got older we learned about civil war history, we learned about some of the major players, we learned about Stonewall Jackson,” he said.

He said after learning and agreeing Stonewall Jackson wasn’t any hero in American history from his own school nothing changed.

“It really confused me as to why we’re named after someone who fought in the confederacy,” he said.

But this sort of thing isn’t new said Andrew Piersall, with three other schools in the key city named after historical figures of the confederate army.

“There’s Lee, Jackson, Johnson and Regan,” he said.

Far too its gone unchallenged Andrew said. Which why he started, not the first petition to change the school’s name, but hopefully the last.

“A spring board for the talk about how racial inequality affects Abilene students,” he said.

Ratto said whether they change or not, its going to be up him to inform his own two-year-old when she goes to jackson elementary.

“And I will just have to teach my daughter this is something that is kind of entrenched in our society that we don’t need to be glorifying,” he said.

To take a look at the petition, click here.