Threat of fireworks causes Kirby Lake to close July 4

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene will close Kirby Lake Park on the 4th of July.

According to a social media post, the park will be closing at 7 p.m. on the 4th in an effort to reduce the risk of grass and wildfire.

The park will reopen with regular hours the next morning at 5:30 a.m.

Anyone in the park past 7:00 p.m. may face a fine for violating curfew.