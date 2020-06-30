Threat of fireworks causes Kirby Lake to close July 4

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene will close Kirby Lake Park on the 4th of July.

According to a social media post, the park will be closing at 7 p.m. on the 4th in an effort to reduce the risk of grass and wildfire.

The park will reopen with regular hours the next morning at 5:30 a.m.

Anyone in the park past 7:00 p.m. may face a fine for violating curfew.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News