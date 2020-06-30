Threat of fireworks causes Kirby Lake to close July 4

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene will close Kirby Lake Park on the 4th of July.
According to a social media post, the park will be closing at 7 p.m. on the 4th in an effort to reduce the risk of grass and wildfire.
The park will reopen with regular hours the next morning at 5:30 a.m.
Anyone in the park past 7:00 p.m. may face a fine for violating curfew.
