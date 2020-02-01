Three AISD staff members receive Impact Award

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) is once again recognizing those who go above and beyond by doling out Impact Awards.

Amber West is in her first year as a library associate at Bowie Elementary.

“It feels good to know that they they know that I got their back that means something to me,” West says.

All three winners were nominated by their coworkers.

As the lead custodian at Abilene High School, George Orosco goes beyond his job title, spreading joy to everyone he comes in contact with.

“If there is someone i can cheer up a few things a few times that’s why I acknowledge that.”

You may think keeping kids healthy is a full-time job, but not for nurse Elaine Herwick at Taylor Elementary.

“I’ve never been one to say, ‘That’s not my job,'” she says.

Between packing lunches and making sure kids have clothes, she says she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I had an opportunity to come to this school 20 years ago and it’s the best decision I’ve ever made, because I love these kids,” she says.

All three winners will be recognized at an AISD board of trustees meeting next month.

AISD gives out the impact award every three months, and they take nominations on who should be chosen.