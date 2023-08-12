SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two adults and one juvenile have been arrested in relation to multiple vehicle burglaries. According to the Snyder Police Department, all targeted vehicles were unlocked.

Jaelyn James and Maricco Salas were charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and a State Jail Felony. The juvenile involved in these burglaries was referred to juvenile probation for consideration.

Courtesy of the Snyder Police Department

Officials encourage community members to take precautions to decrease the chance of becoming a victim by: