BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) has awarded nearly $815,000 in Community Development Partnership Program grants for 34 community projects.

The grants help fund projects from a new building, firetrucks, improved parks and much more. Winchell in Brown County, Talpa in Coleman County and Eula in Callahan County are just a few of the grant recipients.

EULA:

The Eula Volunteer Fire Department will receive a $22,931 grant for new protective gear and an inflatable rescue bag that can lift more than six tons to free people who are trapped.

TALPA:

The Talpa Volunteer Fire Department will receive a $46,800 grant for a new building to house firetrucks, emergency equipment and provide additional storage space.

WINCHELL:

The Winchell Volunteer Fire Department will receive a $25,000 grant for an expansion of the fire station which also serves as a community center.

The LCRA grants are awarded twice a year for projects for volunteer fire departments, emergency responders, cities, counties, schools, libraries, museums and other nonprofit organizations. Other recipients of grants include the towns of: