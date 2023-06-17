BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) has awarded nearly $815,000 in Community Development Partnership Program grants for 34 community projects.
The grants help fund projects from a new building, firetrucks, improved parks and much more. Winchell in Brown County, Talpa in Coleman County and Eula in Callahan County are just a few of the grant recipients.
EULA:
The Eula Volunteer Fire Department will receive a $22,931 grant for new protective gear and an inflatable rescue bag that can lift more than six tons to free people who are trapped.
TALPA:
The Talpa Volunteer Fire Department will receive a $46,800 grant for a new building to house firetrucks, emergency equipment and provide additional storage space.
WINCHELL:
The Winchell Volunteer Fire Department will receive a $25,000 grant for an expansion of the fire station which also serves as a community center.
The LCRA grants are awarded twice a year for projects for volunteer fire departments, emergency responders, cities, counties, schools, libraries, museums and other nonprofit organizations. Other recipients of grants include the towns of:
- Bastrop
- Bellville
- Blanco
- Brady
- Burton
- Carmine
- Dripping Springs
- Eagle Lake
- Flatonia
- Florence
- Goldthwaite
- Grape Creek
- Johnson City
- Junction
- Lakehills
- Lexington
- Lincoln
- Matagorda
- Melvin
- Palacios
- Round Top
- San Saba
- Sandy Harbor
- Sheffield
- Shiner
- Tanglewood
- Weimar