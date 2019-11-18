Three dead after shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR/The Duncan Banner) – Three people are dead after a shooting at an Oklahoma Walmart on Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

According to The Duncan Banner, police received a call just before 10 a.m. about a shooting in the parking lot of Walmart in Duncan near Highway 81 and West Plato Road.

OHP officials confirmed to News 4 three people are dead. The Duncan Banner reports the shooter is among those dead.

An investigation is underway in Duncan after three people were shot and killed.

Red River Tech and Duncan Public Schools were put on lockdown due to the incident, however, all lockdowns were lifted following the “all-clear” from law enforcement.

The Duncan Police Department says officers are gathering information and will release information when it is available.

