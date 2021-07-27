Three injured after pedestrian walks into I-20 in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people are injured following a crash between multiple vehicles and a pedestrian on I-20 in Abilene.

The crash happened when a 19-year-old walked into the west bound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 284 just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the pedestrian suffered serious trauma, including a broken leg. Both drivers were hospitalized as well, one with life-threatening injuries and one with minor injuries.

No citations have been issued in connection to this crash but the investigation continues.

