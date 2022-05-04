ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police arrested three men Tuesday, in connection to an aggravated robbery at a Northside Allsup’s Convenience Store.

According to reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), five people stole merchandise from the convenience store- in the 800 block of Grape Street- just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. When confronted by the store’s clerk, they fought him off- causing ‘bodily injury.’

The victim told police he was threatened, assaulted and one of the robbery suspects hit him in the back of his head with a ‘handgun.’ Another witness was able to confirm the clerk’s story.

The clerk was then asked to help identify suspects, which led to the arrests of Charles Mayes, Willie Tutt and Joe Fernandez.

The APD reports the two other people who were with the group were younger than 18, and released back to their parents.

Fernandez was identified as the driver of the group, as well as being involved in the robbery. He was charged with one count of Felony Aggravated Robbery.

Mayes and Tutt were also identified in one-on-one lineups as being part of the group who robbed the Allsup’s. Both were arrested, charged with one count each of Felony Aggravated Robbery and taken to the Taylor County Jail.