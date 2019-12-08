Three men indicted in murder of Joshua Brown, witness in Amber Guyger murder trial

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – According to our sister station NBCDFW, three men are facing capital murder charges for the fatal shooting of Joshua Brown, a witness in the Amber Guyger murder trial.

Michael and Jacquerious were arrested days after Brown’s death and remain in the Dallas County Jail. Police are still searching for Green.

Joshua Brown was found shot multiple times at a Dallas apartment complex on October 4. Ten days earlier his testimony on the stand helped secure a guilty verdict against former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger.

Guyger is now serving a 10-year sentence for fatally shooting her neighbor, Botham Jean when she entered his apartment by mistake and mistook him for a burglar.

Investigators have determined that Joshua’s death was a result of a drug deal gone bad, according to NBCDFW.