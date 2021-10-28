Three new businesses announced for Allen Ridge development near ACU

Three new businesses will be joining the Allen Ridge development near Abilene Christian University soon.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three new businesses will be joining the Allen Ridge development near Abilene Christian University soon.

Wednesday, ACU announced Apricot Lane Boutique, Cork & Pig, and Summer Moon Coffee are the newest tenets at the retail and restaurant center off Judge Ely Blvd.

Apricot Lane Boutique, an Abilene local retail store, reports they will have their grand opening Thursday, November 4.

It’s currently unknown when Cork & Pig, a gastro pub with several west Texas locations, and Summer Moon Coffee, a specialty bean store, will open.

Last week, the Biscuit Bar held their grand opening at Allen Ridge, joining already existing tenets like Fuzzy’s Tacos, HotWorx Yoga, Twisted Root Burger Co., and Bahama Buck’s.

Construction began on Allen Ridge in June last year and the first stores opened in November.