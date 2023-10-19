CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Along the stretch of Interstate 20 that passes between Baird and Cisco, three Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Maintenance projects are currently active. TxDOT Public Information Officer Alaisha Montanez advises travelers to plan extra time into their trip if they are utilizing this section of the interstate.

“So the first thing we always remind travelers is to always plan additional time… Pay attention to work zones and be aware when they’re driving,” said Montanez.

These projects are all routine repair and maintenance that Montanez said state roads are required to undergo every few years.

The overpass in Baird was demolished two weeks ago on October 6, and the new bridge is expected to be completed by March 2024, according to the project tracker on Drivetexas.org. While the bridge was structurally sound, Montanez said this regular replacement is meant to keep the roadways safe before they fall into disrepair.

Baird overpass before demolition Demolished Baird overpass (2023)

Further east, a similar bridge reconstruction is taking place on the interstate itself. The portion of I-20 that passes over Brushy Creek is currently being demolished to be replaced. All eastbound traffic has been temporarily diverted into one lane on the westbound side. This project is expected to be completed by January 2024.

The final and shortest of the repairs takes place just east of Putnam. The Interstate bridge that passes over the Union Pacific Railroad is undergoing some slight repair but not replacement. Montanez said traffic is not as heavily affected by this project.

“A little bit of concrete work and some work on the deck, which is pretty well completed, so we hope to have that one wrapped up in the next couple of weeks,” Montanez said.

Montanez stated that, as always, TxDOT advises all motorists to remain aware and vigilant of upcoming construction zones, move with the flow and speed of traffic, and check the interactive map on Drivetexas.org for the latest information on current and future projects to plan ahead.