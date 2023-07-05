EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the evening hours of July 4, three vehicles crashed at the intersection of FM 2461 and County Road 542 near Lake Leon.

A golf cart with three 18-year-olds from Plainview, Texas, was turning onto FM 2461 when a 24-year-old driving a white Chevrolet at an unsafe speed struck the golf cart, then a pickup truck.

One of the 18-year-olds was transported to a hospital, but the conditions of those involved remain unknown at this time. There is an ongoing investigation and BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.