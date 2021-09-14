Throckmorton CISD closes classes due to COVID-19

THROCKMORTON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Throckmorton Collegiate Independent School District (TCISD) is shutting down for the rest of the week due to COVID-19.

In a social media post made Monday evening, the district says after considering the number of students attending and leaving classes throughout the day, as well as the rise in COVID-19 cases and close contacts at the elementary school, staffing and substitute shortages and a neighboring district experiencing a spike in cases, they will shut down for the rest of the week.

TCISD says they have an additional eight days built into this year’s calendar, so none of these days will need to be made up.

Students who are taking dual credit classes are still expected to keep up with their schoolwork from home.

In a separate social media post, the district says they will offer a breakfast pickup for the week on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. in the alley by the cafeteria. Those in need of breakfast items for the rest of the week may go pick them up free of charge.