THROCKMORTON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Illness is causing Throckmorton Collegiate ISD to keep their doors closed for another day.

Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cline says that due to a continued high number of reported flu and strep throat cases, Throckmorton Collegiate ISD will remain closed Thursday.

The district elected on Monday to cancel classes through Wednesday, but the still high number of illnesses have extended that date through Thursday.

Classes are currently scheduled to resume Friday.