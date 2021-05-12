Throckmorton ISD passes $30M bond for campus construction

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Throckmorton recently passed a $30 million bond for its collegiate independent school district, and some residents are thrilled.

Owner of Handyman Supply, Brady Ash, couldn’t be more excited.

“I’m excited for my kids to have this opportunity to be in a better facility than I was in,” Ash says.

Included will be a new Pre-K-12 campus, while its historic gymnasium will remain standing.

Superintendent of Throckmorton ISD, Michelle Cline, says the gym was one building the community wanted to keep.

“We wanted to keep that part of history. It tied into our history of our town, it tied into our courthouse, it is a beautiful building itself. So, the community spoke out loud, ‘Please don’t touch the gymnasium,'” Cline says.

Ash says he was fine with voting on a $1.29 tax increase.

“To have something where your community gets to actually keep 100% of the money that’s generated by that is actually different then our federal income tax,” Ash says.

The bond was passed with 77% voting in favor.

“It made me feel like I made the right decision moving my family back where I have roots, and where I want my kids to have the same type of experiences that I’ve been able to have,” Ash says.

Cline says she feels “very honored” that the community is behind all the changes they’ve been making.

“You know, the school is the heart of the community, and so this shows that the community really, truly believes in our school system,” Cline says. “So, I look for increased growth in the community as well as the school itself.”