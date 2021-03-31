Thursday is last day to register to vote in upcoming Abilene City Council election

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There is one more day to register to vote for the Abilene City Council elections.

Thursday, April 1 is the last day to register.

City Council Member Place 1 incumbent Shane Price is being challenged by Air Force reserve member and ACU student Stephen Hunt.

Place 2 is being contested by Abilene Aero General Manager and former police officer Lynn Beard and 24-year-old Garrett Hubbard, who runs his own marketing firm.

This election season looks different than November 2020.

“It’s much much, more calm,” said Freda Ragan, Taylor County Election Administrator.

Ragan says Abilene’s local elections are normally held in May, but in 2020 they were postponed to November with the presidential election due to COVID-19.

“The turnout and so forth is a lot greater when a city or school is joining a general election, and especially a presidential,” said Ragan.

In November of 2020, Ragan says the county had 67,000 registered voters, and about 42,700 people actually voted, for about a 64% voter turnout.

But those numbers are drastically different from May of 2019.

“There were 62,000-some-odd registered voters, 6,837 people voted, 11%,” said Ragan.

With two city council seats up for grabs this election, Mayor Anthony Williams says all elections are important.

“And I would argue that local elections are more important than national elections,” said Williams.

While Williams isn’t up for reelection, he is still encouraging residents to take this election seriously and vote.

“When you vote, especially in the masses, it really provides a better opportunity for not just the candidates, but the whole council to better understand what things are most important in this community,” said Williams.

Mari Cockerell, communications director for the city, says council members have a direct line of effect.

“Those decisions kind of give us our marching orders as city employees, as how you want the city run,” says Cockerell.

Which is also why Williams and Cockerell say voting for someone who best represents your interests is so important.

For information on where and how to vote, click the link.