Thursday, January 9, 2020: Unseasonably warm with a southerly breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures this morning are mild. Most of us are in the upper 50’s while a few of us are in the low 60’s. You will notice a breeze as you head outside as well. Skies are mostly cloudy.

Mild afternoon temperatures will contine today as the skies clear. Expect highs in the low to middle 70’s. It will be windy yet again. The winds won’t be as bad as yesterday though. Expect south wind gusts around 25 MPH. The wind will continue overnight as cloud cover increases.

A cold front will give us a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms this Friday. Chances for activity look small and subjected to eastern areas. There will be a brief window, early Saturday morning, where light snow showers may occur. Accumulation if any looks to be very light.

Cool temperatures will be in the forecast for Saturday. We will warm into the 60’s on Sunday.

Temperatures will increase into the 70’s by next week as quiet weather settles in.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing clouds. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low Temperature: 54° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 69° Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NW 15-20 G25 > S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: WSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:51 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday