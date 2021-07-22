Thursday, July 22, 2021: A little warmer today with a few clouds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will jump into the low 90’s. It will be mainly dry. There still exists that small chance for a few showers and maybe even a non-severe storm. A brief heavy downpour along along with isolated lightning will be possible. There will be a light south wind under partly sunny skies.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light south wind.

A slight chance of rain showers and storms will exist on Friday. Temperatures will rise into the middle 90’s.

The Texas summertime heat will return this weekend. It will be mostly sunny, hot, and dry. Temperatures will reach the upper 90’s.

Early next week will start out very hot. We might see the first day of the year with a triple digit high in Abilene. Stay tuned!

Highs will be right near average on Wednesday along with lots of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 97°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:47 A.M.

Sunset: 8:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday