FORECAST SUMMARY:

A NW to SE moving cold front will clear our area around noon. Showers and storms will be possible along the front with the best chance being in the SE Big Country and Heartland. Those areas will see storm chances late this morning and early this afternoon. Isolated strong to potentially severe storms cannot be ruled out. Cloud cover will then clear as temperatures warm into the low to middle 80’s. There will be a slight breeze out of the northwest.

Overnight, temperatures will be on the cooler side. Expect morning lows in the middle 50’s under clear skies. There will be a light south southeast breeze.

Dry weather with a summer-like heat wave will then settle in. Friday will see highs in the middle 90’s. Triple digit heat is forecasted for Mother’s Day Weekend. High temperatures records may be broken. It will be windy and dry. Fire weather will be a concern.

Hundred degree weather will continue for Monday. We will cool a little on Tuesday as storm chances return.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 30% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 56° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 83°

Average Low Temperature: 58°

Sunrise: 6:48 A.M.

Sunset: 8:23 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday