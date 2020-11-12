Thursday, November 12, 2020: Unseasonably warm day with an overnight cold front

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue today. Expect highs in the low 80’s under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be out of the SW at around 5-15 MPH. Overnight, cloud cover will increase ahead of a cold front. The winds will make a turn to the NE behind the front. Some isolated fog and mist are possible tomorrow morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Friday will see highs in the low to middle 60’s under mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for rain showers during the day. A few isolated showers will be possible during the evening at those high school football games. Better chances for rain will be seen Friday night into Saturday morning. A few thunderstorms will be possible. Saturday afternoon will be windy, warm, and dry.

Sunday through Wednesday looks dry, seasonable, and quiet.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 48° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% (30% PM) Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 63° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 30% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: WSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 68°

Average Low Temperature: 45°

Sunrise: 7:06 A.M.

Sunset: 5:40 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday