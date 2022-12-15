ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) will aid Tigé Boats with the expansion of employees and production. By the end, Tigé Boats will have 500 employees and an increase in production by almost 45 percent.

The DCOA takes a half cent sales tax of everything bought here in Abilene and invests it back into the community by creating jobs. They will be helping out Tigé Boats with a loan that will be payed back over an eight year period at a total of one million dollars.

With the loan, Tigé Boats will expand its current facility on Highway 36, across from the Abilene Airport. There will be a $12,000,000 expansion for a warehouse and boat mold shop.