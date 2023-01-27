Johnnie Dee Miller was found guilty in the Murder trial of Aaron Howard. His son, Michael was found not guilty.

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It took about 4-and-a-half years for justice to be served in the case of the viral 2018 Abilene ‘mattress murder.’

In September 2018, Aaron Howard was recorded arguing with his alleyway neighbors about a box spring between their homes. He had a baseball bat and his neighbors, father and son Johnnie Dee and Michael Miller had firearms.

Howard’s then fiancé, Kara Box, recorded the video on her phone. BCH does not have access to this footage.

As arguments escalated, from around six feet away, Johnnie Dee Miller could be seen firing the first shots to Howard’s arm, from a handgun. Then, Michael Miller would serve the final shot to Howard’s head, using a shotgun.

After years of rescheduling, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, a trial would finally be held in January 2023. There were only 2 full days of trial before both the state and defense rested on day 3. By that night, a Taylor County jury found Johnnie Dee Miller to be guilty, and Michael Miller not guilty.

At Miller’s sentencing hearing Friday, January 27, 2023, the jury sentenced Johnnie Dee Miller – who would soon be 72 years old – to serve 14 years in jail without fine.