Tinder online dating app to add panic button

Tinder wants you to feel free from danger on your dates, so the dating app has announced its adding new safety features.

One is a panic button users can hit in case something goes wrong during a date, which will call emergency dispatch to the location.

Also users can now check in to let friends friends know where they are.

The free tools can be found in a new section of the app called the safety center.

They should be available on Jan. 28.

Match, the dating conglomerate that owns Tinder, will roll out the new tools to OKCupid, Hinge and the flagship Match.com later this year.