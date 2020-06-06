Tiny house in Abilene on the last legs of completion

ABILENE, TEXAS (KRBC/KTAB) – Priced at around $50,000 for everything, Keith Thomas, providing disaster relief with boots on the ground, said it’s hard to put a value on providing someone a place to live.

This tiny home is being built after a part of Abilene was devastated by a tornado a year ago in May.

“There was of course there was a lot of damage to fences, roofs,” Dr. Cathy Ashby president of United Way of Abilene said.

Immediately, she said, they jumped into action.

“The plan was to help our community as quickly as we could with rebuilding, repairing, and restoring their homes,” she said.

One house, in particular, had severe roof damage and needed to be torn down and rebuilt. But after four months of working, they’re coming up on the end result and can’t wait to see the look on its new owner’s face.

“The fulfillment is watching his face and his reaction was he actually sees the place,” Keith said.

Keith said after some final minor touches, they’ll hand over the keys in the next couple of weeks.