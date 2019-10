ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Get those unwanted tires ready, because tire amnesty days start Friday.

You can bring your tires to the Environmental Recycling Center at 2209 Oak Street on Friday and Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., where up to eight passenger tires without rims can be disposed of for no charge.

Your driver’s license and current water bill are required.