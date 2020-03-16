1  of  3
Titans ink multi-year deal with Tannehill

En foto de archivo del 4 de enero del 2020 el quarterback de los Titans de Tennessee Ryan Tannehill lanza un pase en el juego ante los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra. El 15 de marzo del 2020 los Titans informaron que llegaron a un acuerdo con el quarterback por cuatro años y 118 millones de dólares. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

As we wait on the landing spots of Dak Prescott and Tom Brady a major quarterback domino has fallen as Ryan Tannehill has resigned with the Titans on a 4-year deal.

The Texas A&M alum is set to make $118 million with $91 million total guaranteed.

A massive deal with the Titans that also leaves Brady and Dak with one less potential destination. Rumors are swirling that the Patriots are still looking aggressively to retain Brady.

Tannehill took over for Marcus Mariota in the 2019-2020 season for Tennessee and led the Titans on an improbable run to the AFC Championship game before ultimately falling to the eventual super bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Tannehill will be 32 years old by the time he takes the snaps for the Titans in training camp.

This signing also overshadowed a significant move in which the Ravens acquired Calais Campbell from the Jaguars in exchange for a 2020 5th round pick.

