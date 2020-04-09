Abilene title company offers curbside closings for home buyers during COVID-19 pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene title company is offering curbside closings as a way to ensure social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think taking the closings to the curbside has built some confidence on both sides of the table,” says Nathan Lowry, President of Big Country Title.

Lowry says they’ve been offering curbside closings for about a week.

“It’s way out of the ordinary for us, we’re used to transactions taking place in our office,” says Lowry.

Customers say they are glad the company is still able to operate.

“It would have been nicer to have been inside sitting across the table, but we’re appreciative we were able to go ahead and close and not have to put it off for a month or however long,” says Curtis Creach, a home buyer.

Another man selling his home says he’s happy they were able to complete the process.

“I thought it would get delayed with all the businesses closing. I didn’t know if this was going to be essential or not, so it was good to know that we could come here and get it done,” says Duane McKinney.

Lowry says this is good time to buy a home because of lower interest rates.

He also says if someone does come into their office, they are wiping down all the surfaces and limiting the amount of people present for the closing.