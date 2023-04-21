ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new 4-and-a-half day school week goes into effect for the next school year at all Texas Leadership Public Schools (TLPS), including Texas Leadership Charter Academy (TLCA) in Abilene.

According to a press release from TLPS, the Board of Directors approved this move as part of a “School of Innovation” focus, in direct response to input from Texas educators. TLPS said the shorter week will give its schools the chance to lead by meeting educators’ needs, support high-level academics, and ensure families won’t be without support on Fridays.

“Our why is simple and straightforward,” [said] Founder and CEO, Walt Landers. “We want to meet the needs of our teachers, right where they are. We want to provide them with a better work-life balance, reduce stress and burnout, improve family-time, and give them the chance to ‘sharpen the saw’ as we say around here. It’s a Leadership-Principle to add in rest and factor in mental well-being.”

“Focus Fridays” are planned to give teachers the ability to focus on targeted content areas, with a goal to support classroom growth and relieve stress for families who may be impacted by the shortened week.

TLPS said the school day will end at 12:45 p.m. on Fridays, but the schools will be fully prepared to support students with engaged enrichment through the end of the day.

Texas Leadership Public Schools is a zero-cost Public Charter School that is open to all students

with campuses in San Angelo, Midland, Abilene, Arlington, and Cedar Hill. Follow this link to email for more information.