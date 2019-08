ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Tuesday was the first day of school at the Abilene campus of the Texas Leadership Charter Academy (TLCA).

The Abilene campus is located at North 8th and State Streets.

There’s been expansion in recent years according to Principal Carmen Crane, plus an increase of 150 students.

Currently, TLCA offers classes for kindergarten through 9th grade.