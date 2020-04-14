TLCA principal shares outlook, goals for next school year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Texas Leadership Charter Academy (TLCA) Principal Carmen Crane and her fellow school leaders are planning for next school year among the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crane says while enrollment applications are slightly down, at least 57 parents have submitted their child’s application to the charter school. Crane predicts that once more stability surrounding the ongoing outbreak is established, more parents will likely follow suit.

“I think people right now are focused on taking care of their basic needs which is why we’ve seen that dip,” said Crane. “But we’re making plans, we’re planning for a full kindergarten, we’re planning for up to 100 more students. That’s kind of our goal.”

All of TLCA’s 515 kindergarten through ninth grade students are currently learning online and while educating and leading from afar has proven difficult for Crane and her teachers, it’s a change they’re willing to embrace to keep their pupils safe.

“[We are] having holes in our heart from not getting to see [our students] or helping them grow this last 10 to 12 weeks of school. Ensuring that they are well and safe that’s the most important thing,” said Crane.

The official enrollment-application deadline for TLCA according to Crane is April 17th; however, she says parents can still apply through the summer months.

For more information on enrollment, visit the TLCA website at this link or the school’s Facebook page.