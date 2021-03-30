TODAY: City of Abilene Animal Services offering free adoptions

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene Animal Services is offering free adoptions until 6:00 p.m., today.

According to a Facebook post by the organization, all of their kennels are full, and even fostering would be really helpful. “Even if you’re not ready to make a permanent commitment to an animal fostering is temporary, and is super helpful to both us and the animals,” said the City of Abilene Animal Services.

Additionally, the organization reminds the community that it is mandatory that all animals adopted from there are spayed or neutered within 30 days.

Failure to do this will result in a citation.