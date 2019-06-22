Toddler hears mom say ‘I love you’ for the first time

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – A’deja Rivers is almost 2 years old.

She’s been deaf since birth.

Her father and sister are also hearing impaired.

But thanks to cochlear implants, which are so advanced now they can link to Bluetooth, A’deja is about to hear for the very first time.

Her mom Patricia couldn’t sleep last night.

“I was up like, is it time yet? No not yet. Is it time yet? No not yet,” she says.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Audiologist Shelly Ash says these miracle moments never get old.

“When we first start out, we’re introducing very soft levels of electrical current and it just sounds to her like beep, beep, beep,” Ash says.

But soon enough, it’s time for the really big moment.

Because A’deja has the cochlear implants early, her language development will only be slightly delayed.

Her dad, Robert, says this is a special day.