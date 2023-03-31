SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in identifying a suspect from an early morning pursuit that led to the recovery of stolen weapons and narcotics.

According to the release, at 2:55 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29 a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Chadbourne Street and 14th Street. The suspected vehicle evaded and a brief pursuit ensued. The male driver stopped the vehicle in an alley in the area of 17th street and fled on foot. The deputy remained at the scene with a female passenger who was left behind by the driver. After establishing a perimeter with the assistance of the San Angelo Police Department, the suspect was not found.

Evidence seized from the vehicle includes a stolen firearm along with other weapons. Additionally, over 225 grams of Methamphetamine were seized along with other narcotics in the vehicle.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, contact investigator O.J. Juarez of the Criminal Investigation Division at (325) 655-8111. People providing information to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office may remain anonymous.