Tools For School Drive Tomorrow, August 7

It’s time to help out our neighbors in need! Donate school supplies at KRBC’s Tools For School school supply drive, presented by Lawrence Hall Abilene.

Wednesday, Aug. 7 | 10a-6p @ Walmart on Southwest Drive

Bring school supplies or monetary donations and we’ll make sure they get to those in need.

Benefiting: New Horizons, Noah Project, Mission Abilene, Pathways, Big Brothers Big Sisters

