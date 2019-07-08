Top Games of 2019: AHS vs. Richland, Cooper vs. Coronado

We start getting you ready for the 2019 high school football season tonight. We start with a two week look at the Top Games of the 2019 season as we see it.

The Cooper Cougars in Week 6 and the Abilene High Eagles in Week 5 kick things off. Here’s a look at two of the Top Games of 2019.

We start our look at the Top Games of 2019 with the Abilene High Eagles in District 3-5A. The Eagles are coming off back to back seasons that didn’t end in the playoffs, the first such streak since 1997 and 1998.

First year head coach Mike Fullen and his Eagles are picked to get to the playoffs, but Texas Football Magazine says that playoff berth will depend on their game with Richland in Week 5.

The Eagles are picked 4th in the district and Richland is picked on the outside looking in this year. Abilene High beat the Rebels in 2018 for one of their two playoff victories by the final of 48 to 41.

The Eagles return 17 starters from the 2018 season, so they are very much aware of what it’s going to take to beat Richland this time around. Richland, on the other hand, returns just seven starters this time around.

Abilene High and Richland meet in the metroplex on September 27th. You can expect the winner of that game to find their way into the playoffs by the end of the regular season.

The battle for the District 2-5A Division I championship is expected to happen the next week up in Lubbock. The Cooper Cougars hook up with the Lubbock Coronado Mustangs in Week 6, and Texas Football Magazine says the winner of the game will be the district champion by the end of the season.

Cooper head coach Aaron Roan and the Cougars lost to Coronado last year at Shotwell Stadium on their way to a tie for third place with Amarillo High.

The Mustangs ended up tied with Amarillo Caprock for the district championship. This matchup has been one-sided over the last three years with the Mustangs walking away with the victory every time.

The 2019 Cougars try to fix that this time around. Cooper returns 15 starters from the 2018 team, and that group includes the entire backfield on offense.

The defense is the strongest part of the team early on with the return of Texas Football Defensive MVP Aeneas Favors at linebacker.

Coronado brings back Junior quarterback Sawyer Robinson who threw 43 touchdown passes in the 2018 season and is the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year for the district. The Cougars and Mustangs meet on October 6th at Lowery Field.

We continue our look at the Top Games tomorrow night. We take a close look at a game in Class 4A and Class 3A.