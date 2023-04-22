ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From strange snowfall to delivering mail, tornados have done some mysterious things. KTAB Meteorologist Pete Beretta took a look at the top six tornado oddities that have happened in the United States.

#6 – Miniature blizzard

On July 2, 1924, in Great Bend, Kansas, eight inches of snow fell. At first, this sounds normal, but the snow only fell in a 20 square feet radius.

#5 – A fire hydrant full of… splinters?

On November 10, 1915, in Wabash, Indiana, a fire hydrant was full of wooden splinters after a tornado. Firefighters found this when a fire erupted after the tornado and was unable to get water out of the hydrant.

#4 – Indestructible Plant?

On April 6, 1879, in Walterboro, South Carolina, a pot of geraniums was picked up and carried one mile completely undamaged.

#3 – Mail Delivery

On June 23, 1944, in Pennsylvania, a mailbox with letters in it was picked up and carried more than 100 miles and landed two blocks away from where it would have been delivered.

#2 – Going for a spin

On May 12, 1896, in Elkhorn, Nebraska, a farmer was carried 150 yards with no injuries.

#1 – Deja Vu

In Codell, Kansas, a tornado occurred on the same day (May 20) at the same hour in 1916, 1917, and 1918.