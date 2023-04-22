ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From strange snowfall to delivering mail, tornados have done some mysterious things. KTAB Meteorologist Pete Beretta took a look at the top six tornado oddities that have happened in the United States.
#6 – Miniature blizzard
On July 2, 1924, in Great Bend, Kansas, eight inches of snow fell. At first, this sounds normal, but the snow only fell in a 20 square feet radius.
#5 – A fire hydrant full of… splinters?
On November 10, 1915, in Wabash, Indiana, a fire hydrant was full of wooden splinters after a tornado. Firefighters found this when a fire erupted after the tornado and was unable to get water out of the hydrant.
#4 – Indestructible Plant?
On April 6, 1879, in Walterboro, South Carolina, a pot of geraniums was picked up and carried one mile completely undamaged.
#3 – Mail Delivery
On June 23, 1944, in Pennsylvania, a mailbox with letters in it was picked up and carried more than 100 miles and landed two blocks away from where it would have been delivered.
#2 – Going for a spin
On May 12, 1896, in Elkhorn, Nebraska, a farmer was carried 150 yards with no injuries.
#1 – Deja Vu
In Codell, Kansas, a tornado occurred on the same day (May 20) at the same hour in 1916, 1917, and 1918.