Tour de Gap 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Tour de Gap 2020, the Big Country’s premiere bike ride, has been canceled in the midst of COVID-19 concerns.

This comes on the heels of Gov. Abbott’s latest executibe order restricting outdoor events and requiring masks in counties with more than 20 counties.

“After careful consideration regarding the health and safety of everyone involved in Tour de Gap 2020– participants, volunteers, and planning team– the planning committee has made the extremely difficult decision to cancel Tour de Gap 2020, scheduled for July 25th and 26th in Buffalo Gap, TX,” the planning committee’s statement read.

The annual event benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Abilene.

This would have been the event’s 38th year. Hundreds of cyclists travel through the beauty and hills of Buffalo Gap and surrounding areas.

“Per Governor Abbott’s Executive Order that was released on July 2nd and following increased cases and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the only way to proceed during such an unprecedented situation,” the planning committee said. “We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”

According to officials, the team will be reaching out to riders directly with information about providing refunds.

“We are upset to be canceling the event, but we are looking forward to making Tour de Gap 2021 an amazing event,” the committee said. “We thank everyone who has already signed up to participate and for trusting us with your riding experience. We look forward to bringing you Tour de Gap 2021 in a bigger and better way!”

For more information go to www.tourdegap.com or contact Haley Carlson – hcarlson@bbbstx.org or 325-674-3115.

KTAB/KRBC are proud sponsors of this event.