Tour de Gap rides again to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) –This race was not your typical bike race. Filled with community and volunteers, people gathered to support Big Brothers Big Sisters, and for Seth Pietsek volunteering is a way for him to give back.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters changes lives and I know that because I’ve been a part of the program since 1987,” Pietsek said.

Seht’s mom put him in the program when he was six years-old since she needed help raising him and his brother.

“The best thing that she did for me as a single parent she just needed help and she knew that and she found it in Big Brothers Big Sisters,” Pietsek said.

Now, Seth is a big brother at the organization that has helped him grow up, helped his family, and brought him a friend for life.

“Time that he gave me for all of those years changed the way that I parent, it changes the way that I am involved in the community, it changes the way that I work and my work ethic,” Pietsek said.

Even though the race offers first, second and third place for every age category for the 50K and 100K races, that is not what matters to the riders.

“To show that like, they can do whatever they want, they are capable of doing big things, not just racing or riding a bike but so much more than that in life,”Katie Gray, a racer from Lubbock said. “And I wanted them to know that there are so many people in the community that support them and that want them to be successful later in life too.”

“If you ride bikes and don’t come to this you’re missing out on a good deal because big brothers big sisters is an exceptionally good cause,” biker Luke Griffin said.

And this cause is also commemorating mark rogers, former Big Brothers Big Sisters president who passed away in March.

“But what a Super Man he was, and I got to wear my shirt for him just this morning,” Pietsek said.

But he still continues to influence and inspire the community to help each other.

“Really reflecting on who mark was and how do I become more like the man that he was and what opportunities are there to build on so that kind of what tour the gap is for me,” Pietsek said.